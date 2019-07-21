|
|
Beloved wife of Bruce Karder. Loving mother of Robb (Michelle), Kerry, David (Sue), Kevin, Terry (Traci). Grandmother of Korteney (Elvira), Meghan, Kenneth, Michael, Connor (Lea), Cassidy, Noah, Kailey and Brynn. Dear sister of the late Thomas Dorney. Aunt of many. Rita was an acclaimed author of four best selling self help books and a nationally known self help speaker. Rita was involved with many charitable organizations, namely The Lorretto Sisters of Naperville, IL, and founding member of the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, IL, 60131. A service will begin at 7:30 pm Tuesday evening. For more information visit www.sax-tiedemann.com or call (847) 678-1950.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019