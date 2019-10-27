|
Rita Erdmann 100 ys old. She is survived by her children Valerie Teipel and Ralph Erdmann; grandchildren Steven (Sarah) Teipel, Gregory (Ashley) Teipel, Sharon (Patrick) Byrne, Maria Erdmann and Margaret (Cole) Kinsey; great grandchildren Peyton & Grant Teipel, Isley Byrne, Edith & Addison Kinsey. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, sister Alice Riddle; brother Henry Balinski. Visitation will take place on Tuesday Oct. 29 at Prince of Peace Church at 135 Milwaukee Ave. from 9:00 - 10:00 am with Mass beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019