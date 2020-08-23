1/1
Rita (Rokosz) Fiedor
Rita Fiedor (Rokosz) age 88, started her journey to heaven on Aug 17, 2020 to be with God and her beloved husband Joseph. She was the devoted mother of Garry (Karen), David (Sharon), Judy (Jim Blizniak), Shari (Joe Kauffmann). Loving grandmother of Dan (Kirsti), Ashley, Blake, Brett and Julia. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (nee Sikorska) Rokosz, dear sister of Char (late Cas) Kaczmarek, the late Hank (Rose) Rokosz, Rich (Carol) Rokosz, and Diane Mullin.

Mom was born March 6th 1932 and she lived a long and happy life filled with love for family and friends.

She was the life of every party and had a hard time saying goodbye where ever she was. Beside the love she had for everyone her greatest gift was that she was such a good listener. Empathic, not opinionated, everyone loved to talk to Grandma Rita. We love you Mom, and we are going to miss you. To keep everyone safe the interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be held when we know everyone can be safe.Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
