Rita Fisher FitzGibbons, 97, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 after a long and productive life. Born in 1923 in Logansport, IN Rita graduated from Indiana University with a degree in speech and hearing therapy. In 1944 she boarded a train and headed to Washington, DC where she was hired by the OSS (pre-curser of the CIA). She worked in the international communications center and was one of the first women in the OSS to attain top secret clearance. After WWII, Rita moved to Chicago, IL where she took a job as the Social Director at the School of Medicine/University of IL. There she met her future husband, James Patrick FitzGibbons. They married in 1950 and raised a family of 4 boys and 2 girls. Rita lived in Evanston, IL for 32 years and moved to Northfield, IL as a widow in 1993. She enjoyed life in Northfield for 15 years before moving to the Presbyterian Home in Evanston in 2008. Rita had a passion for bridge and enjoyed playing for more than 50 years. She loved traveling and relished the many international trips she took with her two daughters. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James P. FitzGibbons, and her son, Thomas P. FitzGibbons. She is survived by her daughters, Peg (Don) Higgins of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Ann FitzGibbons of Chicago, IL; her sons Mike (Sally) FitzGibbons of Scottsdale, AZ, Jim (Judy) FitzGibbons of Trumbull, CT, Bob (Libby) FitzGibbons of Longmont, CO; her daughter-in-law Patty FitzGibbons (George Babcock) of Wilmette, IL. "Poppy" will be remembered fondly by her 12 grandchildren: Ann (Will) Hite, Kate Crawford, James FitzGibbons, Patrick FitzGibbons, Shannon FitzGibbons, Claire FitzGibbons, Catherine FitzGibbons, Logan FitzGibbons, Hunter FitzGibbons, Bridget FitzGibbons, Maggie FitzGibbons, Lauren FitzGibbons and her 4 great-grandchildren: Fitz Hite, Sally Hite, Charlotte Crawford and Jack Crawford. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Athanasius Church, Evanston, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Cambridge, MA 02139. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.