Rita Franke, nee Link, 95, died at Whitehall of Deerfield on May 27. Beloved wife of deceased Allyn J. Franke, Rita was born in Springfield, IL and resident of Deerfield for 71 years. Loving mother of Terry, Barbara, Rich, Greg and Alan, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-children. Generous volunteer for numerous local organizations and devoted friend to many. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of memorial mass at 10:30 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Donations in Rita's honor may be made to JourneyCare hospice, https://journeycare.org/donate/. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019