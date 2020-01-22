|
Rita Madeline Graham (née Foehringer), 94, of Westchester, beloved wife of the late Edward, Sr.; loving mother of Julia (John) Nonaka, Sheila (Gordon) Graham, Lynn (Oswald Lauzums) Graham and the late Marguerite and Edward, Jr. (Teresa) Graham; dear grandmother of Katherine, Claire, Andrea, Steven, Kelly, Kiril and Ava; sweet great-grandmother of Logan, Camilla and Mara; fond sister of the late John, William, and Roger (Ruth) Foehringer. Graduate of Mundelein College where she earned a B.S. in Biology and Northeastern University where she earned a M.A. in Counseling and Guidance. Inspiring school teacher of 27 years at Divine Infant (D.I.) School in Westchester. Traveled extensively with her husband of 58 years. Active in the D.I. Women's Guild. Served as a Eucharistic minister and sang joyfully with the D.I. Adult Choir for over 40 years. Read almost every book in the public library and was a Board Member of Friends of the Westchester Public Library. Visitation Friday 4:00- 8:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds., & Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of mass 10:00 a.m. at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle Ave, Westchester, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to () appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020