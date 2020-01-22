Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
1601 Newcastle Ave
Westchester, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
1601 Newcastle Ave
Westchester, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Graham Obituary
Rita Madeline Graham (née Foehringer), 94, of Westchester, beloved wife of the late Edward, Sr.; loving mother of Julia (John) Nonaka, Sheila (Gordon) Graham, Lynn (Oswald Lauzums) Graham and the late Marguerite and Edward, Jr. (Teresa) Graham; dear grandmother of Katherine, Claire, Andrea, Steven, Kelly, Kiril and Ava; sweet great-grandmother of Logan, Camilla and Mara; fond sister of the late John, William, and Roger (Ruth) Foehringer. Graduate of Mundelein College where she earned a B.S. in Biology and Northeastern University where she earned a M.A. in Counseling and Guidance. Inspiring school teacher of 27 years at Divine Infant (D.I.) School in Westchester. Traveled extensively with her husband of 58 years. Active in the D.I. Women's Guild. Served as a Eucharistic minister and sang joyfully with the D.I. Adult Choir for over 40 years. Read almost every book in the public library and was a Board Member of Friends of the Westchester Public Library. Visitation Friday 4:00- 8:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds., & Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of mass 10:00 a.m. at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle Ave, Westchester, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to () appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -