Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Rita Bobek
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Rita J. Bobek, nee Tarvid, age 68, of Lisle, Illinois, formerly of Lombard and the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago. Devoted mother of Scott and Maggy (Tyler) Tieche. Dear sister of Renee Haebich, Russell (Donna) Tarvid and the late Richard Tarvid. Proud grandmother of Eric and Nicole Tieche. Cherished daughter of the late Justin and the late Frances Tarvid. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Mary of Perpetual Help High School in Bridgeport, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Roosevelt University. Longtime employee of College of DuPage. Memorial visitation Friday, June 7th, 4 pm until time of service 7 pm at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com In lieu of flowers please make donations to Indiana Dunes National Park at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/dnpa/ or College of DuPage Foundation at https://foundation.cod.edu/donate (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
