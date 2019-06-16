Home

James , Rita Rita J. (Larry) James age 75 formerly of Gary Indiana entered into eternity on June 2, 2019, in Southern California where she relocated. She was a member of the Roosevelt Class of 1962. While in California Rita worked for Hughes Aircraft an Aerospace Company until retirement. Proceeded in death by her mother and father. Survived by daughters: Tinnette Taylor and Bridgette Austin, Brother: Ronald (Sharon) Larry, Sisters: Carol (George) Brown, Brenda (Randolph) Murphy. Host of Nieces, Nephews, Great & Great-Great Nieces and Nephews and Friends. All Services Entrusted By Neptune Society, Sherman Oaks, Ca. 91423 Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
