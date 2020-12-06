1/
Rita Klinsky
1934 - 2020
Rita Milstein-Klinsky, of Chicago, IL died on Saturday, December 5th.

She was born on September 15th, 1934 in Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents Edith and Al, her brother Sidney Milstein, her son-in-law Ricky Jacobson and many, many of her lifelong and loving friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Ken, their daughters Terri Klinsky (Danica Milich) and Gayle Jacobson (Alan Horowitz), their granddaughters Jenna (Peter) Goldsmith and Mara (Rudy) Brandes, their great grandchildren Jake, Nathan, Emmie and Ryder, her sister Dorene Wlodarski and her many close and caring friends.

There will not be a service but if you would like to honor her, please consider a donation to The Greater Chicago Food Depository (www.chicagosfoodbank.org) or the charity of your choice.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
