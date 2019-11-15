Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
Rita Koziol Obituary
Rita Koziol (nee Lersch), age 88, passed away November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Norbert J. Koziol. She leaves behind her loving children, Thomas (Carolyn), David (Kate) and Karen (Jeff) Frey; dear grandchildren, Lisa, Stephen (Samantha), Philip, Matthew, Abigail, Griffin and Veronica; and great-grandchildren Evelyn Grace, Annelisa Rita Louise and John Daniel. Rita and Norbert were very active in the Polish American Cultural Club of the western suburbs for over 35 years. Rita was a longtime teacher at St. Rene and St. Turibius grade schools for over 30 years. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 18th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 19th from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
