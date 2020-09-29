1/
Rita Krysko-Harrington
1947 - 2020
Rita Krysko-Harrington, 72, of Aurora IL, died Wed., Sept. 16, 2020, at Presence Mercy Hospital. She was born on Nov. 3, 1947, in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Sophie (Mruk) Krysko. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Toschi, and her second husband, Keith Harrington. Rita is survived by her son, Reagan Harrington, of Aurora, and other relatives and friends. Rita was active in the Oak Park Village Players, using her many talents both on and offstage, and was a joy to be around and will never be forgotten. Due to Covid-19 there will be no memorial service.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
