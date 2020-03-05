|
Rita L. Gumler (nee Fitzgerald) age 95, passed away peacefully, March 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex, her daughter Paula Lopat (Don) and two grandsons (Sean Barron and Alex Gumler). She is survived by her daughters Anita Barron, Judy Gumler, Peggy Gumler and Marie Fitzpatrick (Brian), her son Bill (Beth), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a true Chicagoan and active parishioner of St. Benedict Catholic Church for almost 70 years. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to St. Benedict Church for mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Benedict Church Forward in Our Faith Campaign Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020