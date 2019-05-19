Rita Love (née Levinthal), 88, died peacefully at home on May 16, where her children had gathered to tell her goodbye. Rita earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's in Social Work from the University of Chicago. She had a long career as a psychiatric social worker at Northwestern University, counseling hundreds of students through their troubles. She was married for 55 years to Leon Love. Together they raised three children – Jonathan, Matthew (May Li), and Emily – who followed their parents into professions of service. She is also survived by six grandchildren – Jeremy, Aytanah, Rebecca, Mylah, Booker and Julius – her brother, Stanley, and many devoted friends. She will be remembered as a woman who put others ahead of herself and was always present as a mother and grandmother. A memorial service is scheduled for June 8th at 1 p.m. at the Mather Evanston, 425 Davis Street. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary