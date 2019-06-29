Rita L. Meyers, age 93, a resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully at her home in The Garlands with her family by her side. Rita was born April 30, 1926 in Chicago and was the only child of the late Daniel and Lillian Dunlevy. She was the cherished wife of the late Raymond F. Meyers for 61 years and the matriarch of a loving family. Her stubbornness and importance of family will be proudly carried on by her children: Joyce (Bob) Haight, Ken (Chere), Lynn (Rusty) Bumstead, Tom (Gina), Tim (Laurie), Bill, and Maribeth (John) Hutchison; her grandchildren; Tracy (Tim), Todd, Scott, Kristi, Kate, Theresa (fiancé Kyle), Claire (Andrew), Mark, Kevin, Brendan, Lauren, and Lindsey; and her great-grandchildren: Jack, Henry, Ryan, Zoe, and Graham. Rita's family is grateful for the friendship, respect, and care the staff at The Garlands provided over the last three years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to will be appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 29 to June 30, 2019