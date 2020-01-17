|
|
Rita L. Stevens nee Gaynes, 94. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Stevens. Loving mother of Andrea (James) Maxwell, Joel Stevens and Michael (Bing) Stevens. Devoted grandmother of Justin (Amy) Stevens, Mariel (Phil) Slater, Caroline (Kyle) Moore and Feng Shun. Proud great-grandmother of Evelyn Stevens, Elijah Stevens, Liam Moore and Yi Ling Tong. Dear sister of the late Chester (the late Naomi) Gaynes and the late Stanford Gaynes. Service Sunday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Boulevard, (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to ORT America, Metropolitan Chicago Region, 3701 Commercial Avenue, Suite 13, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.ortamerica.org/regions/chicago-region/ would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020