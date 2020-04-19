|
Rita Lawrence, née Mann, 92, beloved wife and best friend of the late Donald K. Lawrence, AKA "The Goldsmith;" devoted mother of Nancy (Tim) Hallam and Margaret Lawrence; proud "Nani" of Emily Lawrence Hallam. Rita was a dedicated Chicago Public Schools Teacher for 30 years. Being an artist was also one of her great loves. Rita was a political advocate who was known for her sense of style and zest for life. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice Foundation, www.KindredHF.org OR The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org. A private service was held. For information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020