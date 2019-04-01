Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Rita Levens, age, 92 beloved wife of the late Dr. Sam Levens; loving mother of Ron Levens, Sherrie (the late Dan) Rice and Gary (Debbie) Levens; dear mother-in-law of the late JoAnn Levens; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Lauren, Jason, Julia and Nicole. Private interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund. For information and condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
