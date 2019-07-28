|
Rita M. Danner, beloved wife of the late George W., loving mother of Doreen, Richard (Lori) & James; proud grandmother of nine; great grandmother of three; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will gather Saturday, August 3, at St Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington St, Hillside, IL. 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Journey Care Hospice or the . For info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019