Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St Domitilla Church
4940 Washington St
Hillside, IL
Rita M. Danner

Rita M. Danner Obituary
Rita M. Danner, beloved wife of the late George W., loving mother of Doreen, Richard (Lori) & James; proud grandmother of nine; great grandmother of three; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will gather Saturday, August 3, at St Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington St, Hillside, IL. 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Journey Care Hospice or the . For info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
