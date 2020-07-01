Rita M. Flynn, nee O'Brien, age 85, at rest June 25, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Daniel Flynn; Loving mother of Catherine (Matthew) Flynn-Purvis, Karen Domina, Jane (Mark) Flynn-Royko and Daniel (Maureen) Flynn; Cherished grandmother of Esther, Lucy, Oliver (Catherine), Angelo, Marie, Jeanne, Nathaniel, Charles and Maeve; Great-grandmother of Thomas and Josephine; Dear sister of Charles (Shirley) O'Brien, the late Daniel and the late John O'Brien; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Friday, a private Funeral Mass for the immediate family will be held 11:30 a.m. at St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.