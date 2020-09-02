Rita M. MacLeod (Johnson, nee Schoenenberger), 78, of Wheaton, died on August 28, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of John M. MacLeod for 47 years and of Herbert E. Johnson for 10 years prior to his death in 1971. Rita was the proud and loving mother of five children: Michael (Anne) Johnson, Steven (Rebecca) Johnson, Anne Marie (Mark) Splitstone, Jacqueline (Johnathan) Wilhelm, and Douglas (Laura) MacLeod. She was the world's best grandmother to thirteen grandchildren who adored her: Margaret Wilhelm, Alexandra Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Emily Wilhelm, Daniel Johnson, Mary Kate Wilhelm, Matthew Splitstone, Allison Splitstone, Bradley Johnson, Jacob MacLeod, William MacLeod, and Ian MacLeod. She was preceded in death by her brother John A. Schoenenberger and parents, Arnold and Mary Schoenenberger. Rita lived a life of profound faith with an exceptionally positive attitude, and she brought these attributes to every aspect of her life, including her medical challenges of the past year. An honors graduate of Immaculata High School in Chicago, she trained as a Registered Nurse while raising her children in Wheaton. She enjoyed quiet evenings on her patio with her devoted husband, traveling with family, golfing, bridge, investment and book clubs with friends, but nothing made her happier than encouraging and supporting her children and grandchildren as they pursued their wide-ranging academic and athletic passions. Rita's enduring legacy will continue through her children and grandchildren as well as the numerous friends with whom she cherished spending time.
Because of size constraints and health concerns due to Covid-19, there will not be a wake. The funeral mass at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 101 West Loop Drive, Wheaton, IL 60189 will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with a brief visitation starting at 9:30am in the narthex of the church. (Only 100 people will be allowed in the Church for Mass, All are required to wear a mask) Following the mass, an interment ceremony will occur at St. Michael's Cemetery, 1109 S. Warrenville Road, Wheaton, IL 60187. For funeral information call (630) 668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Rita to one of her favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
– www.stjude.org
or Revelation Golf – www.revelationgolf.org
.