Rita M. Mueller, 91 of Arlington Heights was born June 30, 1929 in Chicago to Francis and Marguerite (Soraparu) Kennedy and passed away July 2, 2020. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Henry M. Mueller; loving mother of Diane Anderson, Kathleen Pacini, Marcy (David) Lockard, Mimi (George) Anderson, Fred (Colleen) Mueller, Christine (Steve) Blum and the late Richard (Patty) Mueller; cherished grandmother of Douglas (Cady) Anderson, Dustin (Liz) Anderson, Geoffrey Diete, Kevin (Kasey) Diete, Brian (Lizzie Nielsen) Lockard, Annie (Stephen) Catterton, Cassidy Anderson, Kalissa (Jason) Smith, Camela Anderson, Chad Anderson, Dustin (Ellen) Anderson, Morgan (Ryan) Martin, Casey (Brian) O'Neill, Marguerite Mueller, Rebecca Mueller, Jessica Mueller, Adam Mueller, Brad (Beth) Mueller and Craig Mueller; great-grandmother of 19; dear sister of John (Sandi) Kennedy and the late Margaret (late Martin) Harlow, Francis (late Emily) Kennedy, Patrick (Nancy) Kennedy and Nancy Stern and fond aunt and cousin of many. Rita is also survived by her dedicated son-in-law Gus Diete. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In consideration of the safety of all who will attend the Funeral Mass, St. James Church will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Disabled American Veterans, 2122 W. Taylor Street, Suite 104, Chicago, IL 60612 or dav.org
appreciated.
