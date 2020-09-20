1/
Rita M. O'Connor
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M. O'Connor, age 60, of Gurnee, Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Rita was born April 6, 1960. She is survived by her loving husband Richard of 32 years; beloved children Matthew and Amy O'Connor; her parents Rudolph and Irmgard Mueller; and her brother Bob Mueller. She touched the lives of so many. A visitation for Rita will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031. Burial at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.metavivor.org in memory of Rita.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved