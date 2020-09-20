Rita M. O'Connor, age 60, of Gurnee, Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Rita was born April 6, 1960. She is survived by her loving husband Richard of 32 years; beloved children Matthew and Amy O'Connor; her parents Rudolph and Irmgard Mueller; and her brother Bob Mueller. She touched the lives of so many. A visitation for Rita will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031. Burial at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL .
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.metavivor.org
in memory of Rita.