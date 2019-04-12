Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Rita M. Weyer

Rita M. Weyer Obituary
Rita Weyer, Loving wife of the late John P. Weyer, Cherished mother of John (The Late Marvelene), The Late Thomas, Della (Thomas) Wilczak, Patrick (Ann) and Diane (Michael) Anast; proud grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 17; Dear sister and aunt to 9 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 10:45 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019
