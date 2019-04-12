|
Rita Weyer, Loving wife of the late John P. Weyer, Cherished mother of John (The Late Marvelene), The Late Thomas, Della (Thomas) Wilczak, Patrick (Ann) and Diane (Michael) Anast; proud grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 17; Dear sister and aunt to 9 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 10:45 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019