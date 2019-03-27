Rita Mae Neylon, age 93 of the Villa St. Benedict Community of Lisle, formerly of Palos Hills, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, Mar. 25, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 18, 1925 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, Michael and Nellie Neylon. Beloved aunt of Patricia (William) Meier, Denise Neylon, Dennis (Sharon) Neylon, Bryan (Joann) Neylon, Michael (Marja) Neylon, Patrick (Lisa) Neylon. Dear great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Nellie O'Brien and John Neylon. Rita graduated from Calumet High School, class of 1943. After graduation, she went to work for Illinois Bell as an operator and retired from AT&T as a manager in 1983. Rita was a world traveler, especially travelling with her sister. She was always up for a party! In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity of Illinois, 931 W. 75th St., Suite 137-110, Naperville, IL 60565. Visitation: Thurs., March 28th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation: Fri., March 29th 10-11 AM at Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel, 1910 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL 60532. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary