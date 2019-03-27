Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Neylon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mae Neylon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Mae Neylon Obituary
Rita Mae Neylon, age 93 of the Villa St. Benedict Community of Lisle, formerly of Palos Hills, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, Mar. 25, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 18, 1925 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, Michael and Nellie Neylon. Beloved aunt of Patricia (William) Meier, Denise Neylon, Dennis (Sharon) Neylon, Bryan (Joann) Neylon, Michael (Marja) Neylon, Patrick (Lisa) Neylon. Dear great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Nellie O'Brien and John Neylon. Rita graduated from Calumet High School, class of 1943. After graduation, she went to work for Illinois Bell as an operator and retired from AT&T as a manager in 1983. Rita was a world traveler, especially travelling with her sister. She was always up for a party! In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity of Illinois, 931 W. 75th St., Suite 137-110, Naperville, IL 60565. Visitation: Thurs., March 28th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation: Fri., March 29th 10-11 AM at Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel, 1910 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL 60532. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now