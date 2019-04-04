Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Rita Hall
Rita Marie Hall nee Peterson age 85 of Glenview. Beloved wife for 53 years to the late Allen "Al" Hall; loving mother of Karen Hall; dear sister of Jack and Gene Peterson and the late Jim (Mary) Peterson; best friend to Millie. Visitation Sunday April 7, 2019 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Monday April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Saint Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Avenue Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450 Evanston, IL 60201 or Saint Joseph Church. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
