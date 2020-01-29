|
|
Rita Mary Lawless nee Connolly, 91, born November 11, 1928 and passed away January 27, 2020. Loving wife of the late Kevin; devoted mother of Monica (Ray) Perdue, Mark (Kim), Bernadette (Dave) Levy and the late Moira (Tom) Sobkoviak, adoring grandmother of ten and of three great grandchildren; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; proud graduate of Oak Park Hospital Nursing School Class of 1949; dedicated nurse and director of Health Service at Triton College; devoted in her faith and dear friend to many. Visitation at Williams- Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020. Prayers 9:15 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home, going to St. James the Apostle Church, Glen Ellyn. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Misericordia appreciated. Funeral info. (630)668- 0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020