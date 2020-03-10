|
|
Rita May Young, 99, passed away surrounded by family on March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bert C.; loving mother of Kathleen (Paul) Witt, Karen Blocker, Buddy, Helen, Joseph, Robert (Diane), and Mary (Pat) McDonough; caring grandmother of Tommy Christopher, David Witt, Catherine Witt, Elizabeth Witt, Matthew (Sunny) Blocker, Ryan (Brittany) Blocker, Rachel (Sean) Hyland, Emily (Scott) Tooredman, Christine Witt, Robert Palutsis, Claire (Chase) LaFont, Elaine Palutsis, Jack (Shelby) McDonough, John Palutsis, Kevin McDonough, and PJ McDonough; proud great-grandmother of Charlotte May LaFont and Patrick Henry Blocker. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 13, at 10am, at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marklund Hyde Center at www.marklund.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020