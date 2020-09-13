Rita Kissel Meltzer, age 88. Loving mother of Robert (Marcy) Meltzer and Jeffrey (Andrea) Meltzer. Proud grandmother of John Meltzer, Nicholas (Britt) Meltzer, Gregory Meltzer, Gabriella (Gregory Segal) Meltzer and Tamar Meltzer. Cherished great grandmother of Violet and Amelia Meltzer. Dear sister of the late Marlene Sapinsley. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org
or Jewish United Fund, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org
or Maot Chitim of Greater Chicago, 7366 N Lincoln Ave, Ste 301, Lincolnwood, IL 60712, www.maotchitim.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.