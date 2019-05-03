Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Rita Osiol
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Osiol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Patricia Osiol

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Patricia Osiol Obituary
Osiol, Rita Patricia, nee Zielinski, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2019, at age 73. Beloved wife of Ronald; loving mom of Melissa (Donald) Gatz; loving Nana of Jacob and Joseph; dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many; loving "fur mom" to Max.Funeral services will be held by Szykowny Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL. Visitation will be 3pm – 8pm. Chapel service will take place on Monday, May 6th at 9am from Skaja Terrace Funeral Home to St. Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Ave, Park Ridge, IL for a Mass of Catholic Burial at 10am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the ASPCA are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now