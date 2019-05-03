|
|
Osiol, Rita Patricia, nee Zielinski, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2019, at age 73. Beloved wife of Ronald; loving mom of Melissa (Donald) Gatz; loving Nana of Jacob and Joseph; dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many; loving "fur mom" to Max.Funeral services will be held by Szykowny Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL. Visitation will be 3pm – 8pm. Chapel service will take place on Monday, May 6th at 9am from Skaja Terrace Funeral Home to St. Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Ave, Park Ridge, IL for a Mass of Catholic Burial at 10am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the ASPCA are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019