Rita R. Kotlarz, 88, of Prospect Hts., formerly of Glenview, beloved wife of the late Alfred; loving mother of Diane (Robert) Kozul, Chris (DeAnn), and Carl (Maureen); dear grandmother of Zachary, Erika, Alex, and Andrea; fond sister of Ronald (Barbara) Ciszewski. Long time employee of Glenbrook South High School. Visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Church 3535 Thornwood Ave. Glenview, IL 60025 on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Thursday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019