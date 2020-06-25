Rita R. Krebes, RN, age 99 of Naperville, IL passed away on June 21, 2020 with her daughter Judy at her bedside. She was born on April 27, 1921 to the late Barney and Theresia Brinkman in Farming, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Thomas J. Krebes, sister Beatrice Buckley; brother B.J. Brinkman; brother Tom Brinkman; and surviving siblings, Edna Krebes, Jan Schmitz, Harold Brinkman, Alice Voit. Loving Mother to Judy Lauten; Grandmother to the late Brett Lauten and Kim Ruskusky; Great-grandmother to four; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for Rita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.