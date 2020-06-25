Rita R. Krebes
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita R. Krebes, RN, age 99 of Naperville, IL passed away on June 21, 2020 with her daughter Judy at her bedside. She was born on April 27, 1921 to the late Barney and Theresia Brinkman in Farming, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Thomas J. Krebes, sister Beatrice Buckley; brother B.J. Brinkman; brother Tom Brinkman; and surviving siblings, Edna Krebes, Jan Schmitz, Harold Brinkman, Alice Voit. Loving Mother to Judy Lauten; Grandmother to the late Brett Lauten and Kim Ruskusky; Great-grandmother to four; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for Rita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

For more information, go to

Blake-LambFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
6309649392
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved