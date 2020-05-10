Rita Rae Harte, 87, of Glenview, at rest May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom "Big T" Harte, the man that stole her heart in first grade, they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last week; loving mother of Mary Jo (Renee) Harte, Eileen (Claudio Trujillo) Harte, and Tom (Anne) Harte; proud grandmother of Patrick, Annie, Timmy, and Kelly Harte, and Melissa Trujillo; dear sister of Judy (Greg) Vanella; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rita was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview. She chose a profession was her true passion, Nursing. Rita loved her family unconditionally and her ultimate joy in life were her grandchildren. Alzheimer's Disease is a difficult journey, but for our mom, the last seven years of her life were full of joy. Every day was a new day and another reason to be happy. Her caregivers adored her and as far as Rita was concerned, all the other residents were her patients. She was a nurse until the end. Rita has worked her last shift. Time to go home to Tom and lead heaven in the Charleston. Rita Rae is truly dancing with the angels. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to OLPH c/o Sr Paulanne's Needy Family Fund. 1775 Grove St. Glenview IL 60025. To view expanded obituary please go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.