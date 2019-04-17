|
Rita Royek, nee Rockwell, 88. Beloved wife of the late Ari; caring sister of Martin (Sandra) Rockwell; cherished aunt of Debra (Marc) Posner and great-aunt of Tessa and Stephen Posner; loving daughter of the late Edith and Philip Rockwell. Rita was a treasured teacher in the Chicago Public School system for many years. She was highly cultured and enjoyed opera and the arts. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 18, 12 PM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019