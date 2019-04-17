Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Royek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Royek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Royek Obituary
Rita Royek, nee Rockwell, 88. Beloved wife of the late Ari; caring sister of Martin (Sandra) Rockwell; cherished aunt of Debra (Marc) Posner and great-aunt of Tessa and Stephen Posner; loving daughter of the late Edith and Philip Rockwell. Rita was a treasured teacher in the Chicago Public School system for many years. She was highly cultured and enjoyed opera and the arts. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 18, 12 PM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now