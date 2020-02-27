|
Rita T. Dini, 91, a resident of Friendship Village, Schaumburg, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. Born in Chicago on May 14, 1928 to Davino and Josephine (nee Tambellini) Marcheschi. On April 23, 1949 she married the love of her life Anthony "Tony" Dini at St. Gregory Church in Chicago. In addition to her husband Tony of 70 years, she is survived by her children David (Patti) Dini, Denise Parsons, and Marie (Michael) Circo. Nonne Rita will be missed by her grandchildren Katie (Drew) Rust, Robert (the late Heather) Parsons, Julie (Michael) Davis, Angela (Joey) Jenkins, and Natalie (Gregory) Hackl; and her 14 great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her sister Primetta (the late Thomas) Hoban; granddaughter Jamie Dini; and infant great-grandson Aloysius Michael Davis. Visitation Fri., Feb. 28 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Friends and family will gather for 11:00am Mass on Sat., Feb. 29 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Rd, Schaumburg. Interment private at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020