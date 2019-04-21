|
Rita Tiritilli nee Caliendo. Beloved wife Joel Tiritilli for 61 years. Loving mother of Andrea (Paul) Moreschi and the late Michele Tiritilli Zajeski. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and the late Angela Caliendo. Fond grandmother of Michele and Deidre Moreschi and Richard, Natalie and Charlie Zajeski. Dear sister of the late Charles (Nancy) Caliendo. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:30-11:00am at Visitation Catholic Church 779 S. York Rd. (York and Madison), Elmhurst, Il. 60126. Mass will follow at 11:00am. Owner of Bernard's Café and Deli in Willowbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Rita's name would be appreciated ( PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 800 227-2345 www.amerciancancersociety.com). Information Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors 1900 Spring Rd. Suite 102 Oak Brook, IL 60523 708 222-T-O-N-Y (8669) or 708 222-F-R-E-D (3733). www.Cappetta-dicanio.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019