Rita Dalke Tracy, age 84, of Western Springs/LaGrange Park, IL passed away May 25, 2019. Rita was born December 19, 1934 in Valparaiso, IN to Alfred and Helen Dalke. She earned her degree from Indiana University in Business and was an Alpha Omicron Pi. Rita met Donald Trebilcock Tracy after graduation and they were married April 4, 1959.Rita was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband. She is remembered by her daughter Gwen Rice (Mike) and her son Keith Tracy (Beth) and her three grandchildren Christopher Rice, Samantha Tracy, and Allison Tracy.An immediate family remembrance service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to:Plymouth Place Employee Fund315 N. LaGrange RoadAtt: HR DepartmentLaGrange Park, IL. 60526
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019