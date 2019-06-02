Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Tracy


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Tracy Obituary
Rita Dalke Tracy, age 84, of Western Springs/LaGrange Park, IL passed away May 25, 2019. Rita was born December 19, 1934 in Valparaiso, IN to Alfred and Helen Dalke. She earned her degree from Indiana University in Business and was an Alpha Omicron Pi. Rita met Donald Trebilcock Tracy after graduation and they were married April 4, 1959.Rita was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband. She is remembered by her daughter Gwen Rice (Mike) and her son Keith Tracy (Beth) and her three grandchildren Christopher Rice, Samantha Tracy, and Allison Tracy.An immediate family remembrance service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to:Plymouth Place Employee Fund315 N. LaGrange RoadAtt: HR DepartmentLaGrange Park, IL. 60526
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.