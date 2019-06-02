|
|
Rita Zdun (nee Poremski), age 83 of Westchester. Retired Westchester Middle School teacher. Beloved wife of Adolph, loving sister of the late Henry, Eleanore, Sylvia, Sigmund and Robert and cherished aunt of Mary Ellen, Robert, John and many other nieces and nephews. Rita was honored by the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy with their Award of Excellence in 1988 and was recognized for her outstanding contribution to her young students. In 1996, Rita was recognized by Who's Who Among America's Teachers. This recognition serves as undisputable testimony to her value as an outstanding teacher. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 9:00am until time of Prayers, 10:30am at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair Avenue, Westchester. Mass 11:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita's name to the Divine Providence School Fund, 2500 Mayfair Avenue, Westchester, IL 60154 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019