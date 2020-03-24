Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Rivka Kafenstok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rivka "Rene" Kafenstok

Add a Memory
Rivka "Rene" Kafenstok Obituary
Rivka "Rene" Kafenstok, Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Yehoshua "Sidney" Kafenstok. Loving mother of Michael (Marilyn) Kafenstok and Chuck (Robin) Kafenshtok. Proud grandmother of Dina (Brian) Stupec, Sandy (Jonathan) Mildenberg, Sarah (Grant) Burtis, and Jordan Kafenstok (Jill Simon). Cherished great-grandmother of Bodhi, Cooper, Katz, Aubrey, and Keller. Dear sister of Charlotte Honorow and Jane Berk. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made by planting trees in Israel through the Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rivka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now