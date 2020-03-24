|
|
Rivka "Rene" Kafenstok, Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Yehoshua "Sidney" Kafenstok. Loving mother of Michael (Marilyn) Kafenstok and Chuck (Robin) Kafenshtok. Proud grandmother of Dina (Brian) Stupec, Sandy (Jonathan) Mildenberg, Sarah (Grant) Burtis, and Jordan Kafenstok (Jill Simon). Cherished great-grandmother of Bodhi, Cooper, Katz, Aubrey, and Keller. Dear sister of Charlotte Honorow and Jane Berk. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made by planting trees in Israel through the Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020