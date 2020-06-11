Robert A. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Anderson, 72, of Glenview, formerly Winnetka, passed away June 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Russell Arthur Anderson and Mabel Esther Anderson nee Lambert. He is survived by his aunt Dolores (the late Richard) Armstrong; cousin Kelly (Michael) Thomas and their children Sean and Scott; cousin William (Michelle) Armstrong; and his cherished life partner Virginia "Ginny" Wantroba. Upon graduating from Valparaiso University in 1970, Bob became an employee of the federal government, retiring from its CMS Division. Among his varied interests, he loved the outdoors and sports, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Service and interment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Habitat for Humanity, 1100 W. Cermak, Suite 404, Chicago, IL 60608. Arrangement by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved