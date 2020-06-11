Robert A. Anderson, 72, of Glenview, formerly Winnetka, passed away June 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Russell Arthur Anderson and Mabel Esther Anderson nee Lambert. He is survived by his aunt Dolores (the late Richard) Armstrong; cousin Kelly (Michael) Thomas and their children Sean and Scott; cousin William (Michelle) Armstrong; and his cherished life partner Virginia "Ginny" Wantroba. Upon graduating from Valparaiso University in 1970, Bob became an employee of the federal government, retiring from its CMS Division. Among his varied interests, he loved the outdoors and sports, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Service and interment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Habitat for Humanity, 1100 W. Cermak, Suite 404, Chicago, IL 60608. Arrangement by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.