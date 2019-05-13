Deacon Robert A. Banet, PhD., age 92 of Crown Point, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He is survived by his by children, Kevin J. (Dawn) Banet, Christopher D. (Eileen) Banet, Eva M. (Dale) Lambert, David T. (Mary Anne) Banet and Jane F. (Jim) Zatorski; nineteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann Kruer. Deacon Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Mary S. (nee Sermersheim) Banet; parents, Leona (nee Schmidt) and Anthony G. Banet; and brother, Anthony G. Banet.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church 768 Lincoln Ave. Calumet City, IL with an 10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Jacek Dada. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., and again lying in state at the church on Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.Deacon Robert was an Ordained Deacon for 38 years at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Calumet City, IL. He was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul. Robert taught English Literature and Composition at Calumet College of St. Joseph and Bellarmine University. A special thanks to the staff at St. Anthony Village for all of their care and support and Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 13 to May 14, 2019