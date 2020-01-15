|
Robert A. Bilow, age 85 of South Holland, IL, New Lenox, IL and Surprise, AZ passed away peacefully, Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born March 23, 1934 in Blue Island, IL to his loving late parents, Harold and Violet Bilow. Cherished husband of Janette M. Bilow, nee McKinnon, wedded on September 4, 1954. Beloved father of Robert J. (Sheila) Bilow, James (Nancy) Bilow, Ken (Cathy) Bilow, and Julie (Gary) Cooper. Adored grandpa of Robert N. Bilow, Daniel Bilow, Diana Smith and Krista Bilow; John Bilow, Kevin Bilow, and Brian Bilow; Marc and John Olena; Caitlyn Bilow, Leslie Hensley, Lee Ann Bachman, and Chet Walker; Kylie, Mackenzie, Brody, Brynn and Lindsey Cooper. Loving great-grandpa of 14. Dearest brother of the late Lucille Briggs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Bob graduated from Chicago Vocational High School and Roosevelt University. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Bob worked for Wyman-Gordon Company for 24 years and Cameron-Miller Company as well. Bob was an avid coin collector and passionate about finance and enjoyed Mickey Mouse. Family life was the most important thing for Bob. Visitation: Friday, January 17th 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59). Funeral Service: Saturday, January 18th 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020