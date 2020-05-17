Robert A. Bloom
Robert A. Bloom. Owner of J&K Cleaning Company, owner of the Hidden Cove Lounge for thirty years, and safety specialist for the Department of Aviation for the city of Chicago. Beloved husband of Christine Bloom nee Czubak. Loving father of Adrienne Cinnamon, Debra (Andrew) Merges, Michael (Annie) Bloom, Michelle (Jean) Kulesza-Powell, Melissa (Mark) Van Dermeir, and Scott (Michelle) Floss. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Jeremy, Noah, Abbey, Sofia, and Cody. Dear brother of the late Frederick (survived by Lois) Bloom, Marla Katzman, and Sherry Lynn Bloom. Dear brother-in-law of Richard (Georgia) Czubak. Dear uncle of Dave Katzman, Alex Czubak, Steve Bloom, and Lori Bloom. Treasured cousin and friend to many. Due to public health concerns, the service will be private but may be viewed on Bob's page at www.MitzvahFunerals.com Wednesday 2:45PM live or any time after. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Cavaliers, www.give.cavaliers.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
