Robert A. Burch, age 74 of Oak Park. Bob grew up in the Chicago area, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He put his excellent design skills and problem solving ability to use for many years as an engineer designing food packaging equipment. He also spent time as a commodities trader. Bob was an avid reader from a very young age, and read extensively on the topics of history and aviation. In high school, he competed on the "Its Academic" television show. Bob's interest in model airplanes began when he was in his early teens. He flew control line model airplanes in combat matches regionally and nationally as often as possible, and won many first-place trophies over the years. He spent many hours building the model airplanes before pre-assembled planes became available. He was very proficient at fine-tuning the motors used on the planes. Bob loved the hobby and continued to compete in combat matches throughout his adult life. He was always very generous in sharing his equipment with other fliers and giving them assistance when needed. He enjoyed the competitive aspects of the hobby, but also valued the friendships he developed with other fliers over the years. He was a Cubs and Bears fan and a formidable card player. He also enjoyed fishing and working cross-word puzzles. Beloved husband of Christine Budorick. Bob was the loving son of Lorraine P. Burch and the dear brother of Kenneth E. Burch. He was the fond brother-in-law to Nancy Budorick, Timothy (Susan) Budorick, Daniel Budorick, Stephen (Dawn) Budorick. He was also the proud uncle of eleven beautiful nieces and nephews. He is remembered by friends and family alike for his generous spirit, affable demeanor and sense of humor. Private cremation. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements handled by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, North Riverside. Info: www.KuratkoNosek.com