Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 Wolf Rd
Western Spring, IL
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 Wolf Rd
Western Spring, IL
Robert A. Caplice


1960 - 2019
Robert A. Caplice Obituary
Robert A. Caplice, age 59, of Plainfield passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019. Born on April 4, 1960 to the late William and Jeanne Caplice. Brother to Mary Beth (Bob) Newman, Bill (Birdie), Jim, Tom (Kathleen), Dan (Linda), Jack (Meg), Michael (Catherine), and Tim (Rowena). Loving uncle of 29 and great friend to many. Visitation Monday 10 AM until time of Memorial Mass, 11 AM at St. John of the Cross Church 5005 Wolf Rd, Western Springs.

Mrazek & Russ 773-235-4499
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
