1/
Robert A. Connors
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Connors, age 89, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Marsha for 62 years; loving father of Linda Connors, Robert (Frances) Connors, & Christopher Connors; proud grandfather of Madeleine & Jack; dear brother of William & Paul Connors; uncle & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 14 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place; masks required. A private service and burial will be held with Bob's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name to the American Heart Association are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Psalms 9:9
L L
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved