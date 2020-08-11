Robert A. Connors, age 89, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Marsha for 62 years; loving father of Linda Connors, Robert (Frances) Connors, & Christopher Connors; proud grandfather of Madeleine & Jack; dear brother of William & Paul Connors; uncle & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 14 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place; masks required. A private service and burial will be held with Bob's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name to the American Heart Association
are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com