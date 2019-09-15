Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dumke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Dumke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Dumke Obituary
Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Bruin) & the late Verna Zadesky. Loving father of Diane (Ronald) Dyrkacz & Robert (Mary Pat) Dumke. Cherished grandfather of Sharon (Bret Mitchell) Dyrkacz, Ronald (Jill) Dyrkacz Jr., Colleen Dumke & Patricia Dumke. Adoring great grandfather of Jake, Ashley & Trever Dyrkacz. Dear brother of Dolores Lipke & the late Harry Dumke.

Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 17th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel service Wednesday, September 18th, 10:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now