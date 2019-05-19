Robert A. Gonnella, age 84, passed away peacefully at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Robert was born in Chicago and graduated from Fenwick High School and John Carroll University. It was at John Carroll where he met the love of his life, Joan Zirm. They spent 60 beautiful years together. Robert worked at Gonnella Baking Company for 42 years and served as President of the company for many years. He was a friend and mentor to many during those years. Family was the light of Robert's life. He is survived by his wife Joan (nee Zirm); six children, Mary (Carl), Susan (David), Robert, Ann (Howard), Paul (Maria), and Lisa (Brent); his sister, Marianna; and 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation 3-8:00 pm Monday, May 20 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral Mass 10:00 am Tuesday, May 21 at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the . of Greater Chicago, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or Addolorata Villa Gift of Care Fund, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary