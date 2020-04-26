|
Robert A. Harroun, devoted and loving husband of Barbara Emery, Loving brother of Alice Bruemmer (Lee), loving father of Tom and Susan Felts (Rob), beloved step father of Brian Garside (Ramita Jain), David Garside (Kate), and Laurie Womer (Kevin); proud grandfather of Emily and Alex Felts, Clark, Janet and Emma Garside, Allison and Ellie Womer and dear friend of many. Bob was born in Chicago, grew up in Wilmette, attended New Trier High School, Culver Stockton College, received his MBA at NIU and then spent his career working for Koenig and Strey as CFO. He was a lifelong member of the Village Church and raised his family in Northbrook. He had a passion for Colorado, skiing, golf, hiking, biking, traveling the world, friends and family. Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation nor service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of ?owers, memorials may be made to the Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Cremation arrangements are handled by N.H. Scott and Hanekamp Funeral Home, Glenview, 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020