Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harroun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Harroun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Harroun Obituary
Robert A. Harroun, devoted and loving husband of Barbara Emery, Loving brother of Alice Bruemmer (Lee), loving father of Tom and Susan Felts (Rob), beloved step father of Brian Garside (Ramita Jain), David Garside (Kate), and Laurie Womer (Kevin); proud grandfather of Emily and Alex Felts, Clark, Janet and Emma Garside, Allison and Ellie Womer and dear friend of many. Bob was born in Chicago, grew up in Wilmette, attended New Trier High School, Culver Stockton College, received his MBA at NIU and then spent his career working for Koenig and Strey as CFO. He was a lifelong member of the Village Church and raised his family in Northbrook. He had a passion for Colorado, skiing, golf, hiking, biking, traveling the world, friends and family. Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation nor service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of ?owers, memorials may be made to the Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Cremation arrangements are handled by N.H. Scott and Hanekamp Funeral Home, Glenview, 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -