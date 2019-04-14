Robert "Bob" Kratochvil (11/3/32 – 2/24/19) of Des Plaines passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was the beloved husband of Judy for 61 years; loving father of Lisa, Michael (Jeannette), Linda, and Raymond; cherished grandfather of Christina (Thomas), Anthony (Gina), Dominick, Britney, and Kathleen; great-grandfather of Brooke, Peyton, and Savanah; brother of Lorraine; brother-in-law of Margaret; and uncle of Tom, Susan, Rob, and Laura.Bob served as a member of the US Army in South Korea during the Korean War. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering and worked his entire career at Beltone Electronics. He spent several years as a Boy Scout leader and was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed watching Blackhawks and Cubs games, gardening, and spending time with his family.A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Community Presbyterian Church, 407 N Main St, Mt Prospect, IL 60056. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703, www.honorflightchicago.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary