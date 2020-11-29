1/
Robert A. Paulus
Robert A. Paulus, devoted son of the late Arthur & Betty; dear brother of John Paulus & Jeanine (Robert) Bogacki; loving uncle of Johnnie (Angela) Paulus, Julie & Daniel Bogacki and Kerri Smith; great uncle of Christa & Rachel Paulus. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/ Westchester. Prayers Wednesday 9:00 am from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
DEC
2
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
DEC
2
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Funeral services provided by
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
November 28, 2020
