Robert A. Paulus, devoted son of the late Arthur & Betty; dear brother of John Paulus & Jeanine (Robert) Bogacki; loving uncle of Johnnie (Angela) Paulus, Julie & Daniel Bogacki and Kerri Smith; great uncle of Christa & Rachel Paulus. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/ Westchester. Prayers Wednesday 9:00 am from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.